UP CM Yogi Adityanath meets Kuldeep Yadav following ICC T20 World Cup win

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 9 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met with India's wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav at his residence on Monday after Men in Blue clinched the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 title.

The Rohit Sharma-led side got hold of the prestigious T20 WC trophy for the second time, defeating South Africa by seven runs in Barbados.

The UP CM took to social media and shared a photo with Kuldeep Yadav with a caption.

"Today, a courtesy meeting was held with Kuldeep Yadav, member of the T-20 World Cup 2024 winning Indian cricket team, at his official residence in Lucknow," Yogi wrote on X

T-20 विश्वकप 2024 की विजेता भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के सदस्य श्री कुलदीप यादव जी से आज लखनऊ स्थित सरकारी आवास पर शिष्टाचार भेंट हुई।@imkuldeep18 pic.twitter.com/SFgH8RJIKQ— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 8, 2024

India ended a 13-year ICC World Cup trophy drought by defeating South Africa by seven runs in the T20WC Final on June 29.

Virat was the player of the match in the final for his valuable knock of 76. Bumrah, who got 15 scalps throughout the tournament at a stunning economy rate of 4.17, got the 'Player of the Tournament' honours.

On Thursday morning, the T20 World Cup-winning Indian team touched down in the national capital, Delhi, to a rousing welcome from fans eagerly waiting for a glimpse of their favourite heroes and the trophy.

Following their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the players had an open bus victory parade in Mumbai, from Marine Drive to the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

The champion team was also felicitated with the prize money of Rs 125 crore by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) office-bearers.

Players also talked about their win, and the performances of key players in the T20 World Cup inside a jam-packed Wankhede and danced their hearts out. The event also featured the players taking a victory lap to the tune of the country's national song, 'Vande Mataram'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor