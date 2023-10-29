UP CM Yogi to cheer for India against England in ODI World Cup clash

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 29 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be in attendance for the much-awaited clash between India and defending champions England at the Ekana Sports City on Sunday.

CM Yogi will be present to cheer for the Men in Blue, who are enjoying an unbeaten run in the 13th edition of the ODI World Cup.

Fans have already started to gather around the stadium, showing their support for the home team and wishing for their victory.

"India will win. But we should not assume any player is weaker because everyone comes to win. England is also one of the top teams. England will give a tough fight," Indian Cricket fan Prem Narayan told ANI.

An Indian fan Aditya Kumar feels that skipper Rohit Sharma will hit another double century in the 50-over format and told ANI, "Rohit Sharma will hit a double century and he will hit 10+ sixes. We hope we get to see 2 -3 overs from him. We are so excited, we have not slept in two days. Virat will also hit a century this time. England will give a tough fight."

The defending champions England hold a 4-3 lead over the hosts in head-to-head encounters in ODI World Cups, India appear the favourites on paper and on current form.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Brydon Carse, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

