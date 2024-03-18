UP Warriorz's Deepti Sharma secures WPL 'Most Valuable Player' award

New Delhi [India], March 18 : Following the conclusion of the second season of the Women's Premier League (WPL), UP Warriorz vice-captain Deepti Sharma was crowned as the 'Most Valuable Player' of the tournament and said that she got to bat higher up this time around and make crucial contributions.

UP Warriorz failed to qualify for playoffs, finishing in the fourth spot with three wins and five losses.

"I have played what I feel my game is during this tournament. I kept believing, and played different shots according to the ball. Before the tournament, I did a lot of drills to improve my game (on the off-side). It was something I developed and I am happy with that. Last season, I did not get many opportunities to bat. This season, I batted higher and happy to have contributed for the team in crucial situations also. Hopefully, I can keep performing this way," said Deepti.

Deepti scored 295 runs in eight matches at an average of 98.33 and a strike rate of over 136. She scored three fifties, with the best score of 88*. She also took 10 wickets.

Coming to the title clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC), an all-round Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) led by yet another solid knock by Ellyse Perry and brilliant bowling spells from spinners Shreyanka Patil and Sophie Molineux captured their first-ever Women's Premier League (WPL) title after defeating Delhi Capitals by eight wickets in the title clash at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.

DC won the toss and elected to bat first. Openers Shafali Varma (44 in 27 balls, with two fours and three sixes) and skipper Meg Lanning (23 in 23 balls, with three fours) started off really well for the team with a quickfire 64-run opening stand.

However, Shreyanka Patil (4/12), Sophie Molineux (3/20) and Asha Sobhana (2/14) helped RCB bounce back just after the powerplay and removed Delhi batters one-by-one, triggering an unfathomable batting collapse. DC was all out for 113 in 18.3 overs.

In the chase of 114, RCB put on a 49-run opening stand, powered by Sophie Devine (32 in 27 balls, with five fours and a six). However, RCB was tested by Delhi bowlers in middle overs and skipper Smriti Mandhana (31 in 39 balls, with three fours) departed at a crucial juncture to leave RCB at 82/2 in 15 overs. However, Ellyse Perry (35* in 37 balls, with four boundaries) and

Richa Ghosh (17* in 14 balls, with two fours) finished the chase with three balls left.

Minnu Mani and Shikha Pandey took a wicket each for DC.

Molineux secured the 'Player of the Match' title.

