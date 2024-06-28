'Upar Daale Toh Deta Hu Naa': Rohit Sharma's Chat with Suryakumar Yadav Caught on Stump Mic, Hits Six Next Ball in T20 World Cup Semi-Final (Watch Video)

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma had a lighthearted chat with his batting partner Suryakumar Yadav that was caught on stump mic during the June 27 T20 World Cup semifinal against defending champions England at Providence Stadium in Guyana. In the 11th over of India's batting, Sharma had a chat with Yadav before facing the final ball of the over. Yadav predicted a short-pitched delivery from Livingstone. In response, Sharma said, "Upar daale toh deta hoon na" (translation: "If he bowls short, I'll hit it"). The video of the exchange went viral on social media.

Rohit Sharma and his funny stump mic 😅#INDvsENG2024pic.twitter.com/SDeegJnBZw — ImRo45 (@ImAshik06) June 28, 2024

Sharma played a brilliant captain's knock of 57 runs off 39 balls and formed a crucial 73-run partnership with Yadav, who scored 47 off 36 balls. This lifted India from 40-2 to 113-3 in 13.4 overs. Sharma continued his strong form from the last match against Australia and brought up his third fifty of the tournament in 35 balls. His knock consisted of six fours and two sixes, one of which came off Liam Livingstone.

Team India posted a total of 171-7 in 20 overs. Apart from Sharma and Yadav's innings, vice-captain Hardik Pandya chipped in with a quickfire cameo of 23 runs off 13 balls, including two sixes. Axar Patel (10) and Ravindra Jadeja (17*) stitched together a decent 24-run partnership to help India set a defendable total.

The Indian bowlers successfully defended the target, bundling out England for 103 in 16.4 overs. The defending champions suffered a batting collapse after the dismissal of skipper Jos Buttler (23). Only Harry Brook (25) and Jofra Archer (21) managed scores above 20 runs, while others failed to rise to the occasion.

Kuldeep Yadav led India's bowling attack, registering figures of 3-19 with an economy rate of 4.80 in four overs. Axar Patel also picked up three wickets, conceding 23 runs with an economy rate of 5.80 in his four overs. Team India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah contributed with two wickets.