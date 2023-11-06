Upset with contentious timed-out dismissal, Mathews gets his own back on Shakib

New Delhi [India], November 6 : Upset with his contentious timed-out dismissal, experienced Sri Lankan all-rounder and former skipper Angelo Mathews had his own back on Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan, giving him a send-off after dismissing him in the second innings.

Letting out a roar after sending the Bangladesh skipper on his way, Mathews let Shakib know that his time on the field was over.

The trigger for the controversy was a moment during Sri Lanka's turn with the bat against the Bengal Tigers in a World Cup clash at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday.

For the first time in the history of international cricket, Mathews was deemed timed out after he failed to arrive at the crease within the stipulated time of 3 minutes. He was adjudged out by the onfield umpires on an appeal by skipper Shakib.

Mathews took his time to arrive at the crease after the fall of Sadeera Samarawickrama's wicket and after taking strike, he complained about an issue with his helmet.

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan appealed for a 'time out' and it was eventually upheld by the onfield umpires.

Mathews was seen having a discussion with Shakib, explaining his position but Bangladesh didn't withdraw their appeal for a timeout and the umpires, following the rules, sent the former Lankan skipper trudging back to the dugout for a duck.

In the second innings, Mathews took his revenge by dismissing Shakib for 82. He celebrated his scalp by pointing his finger to his wrist and telling Shakib that it was time for him to go back.

The moments of friction spiced up an encounter between two teams that had already made their exit from the tournament before coming into the game.

According to World Cup law 40.1.1, after the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless time has been called, be ready to receive the ball, or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within 3 minutes of the dismissal or retirement. If this requirement is not met, the incoming batter will be adjudged timed out.

