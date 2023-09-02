UPT20: Nitish Rana’s blitz propels Noida Super Kings to victory over Lucknow Falcons

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh)[India], September 2 : Noida Super Kings registered their third consecutive victory, defeating the Lucknow Falcons with 8 wickets and 16 balls remaining in the inaugural edition of the UPT20, at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.

Despite chasing a daunting target of 185, a blazing knock from Nitish Rana (64*) and top-notch performances from Almas Shaukat (56) and Samarth Singh (41) buoyed Noida Super Kings to an ultimately comfortable victory. To the delight of fans, the match saw a total of 25 sixes.

Opting to bat first, the Lucknow Falcons had a challenging powerplay as the experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar closed out two economical overs where he conceded only four runs. Succumbing to the pressure, Aanjaneya Suravanshi (6) was caught at point off Kunal Tyagi. At the end of the powerplay, the Lucknow Falcons were placed at 30/1.

Opener Harsh Tyagi (72) and captain Priyam Garg (76*) undertook the daunting repair job at hand and executed in style as the pair put on a 101-run partnership in 64 balls. While both batsmen began cautiously, they raced to their half-centuries.

Harsh Tyagi went on to post 72 runs in just 45 balls and Priyam Garg finished unbeaten on 76 runs in 45 balls. After Harsh Tyagi was dismissed by Naman Tiwari, Kritaagya Singh walked out to bat with the score reading 120-2 in 14.1 overs. He supported Priyam Garg with a late innings showcase of 27 runs in 18 balls to help the Lucknow Falcons post an impressive total of 184/2 in twenty overs.

In response, the Noida Super Kings continued to dominate with the bat. The opening duo of Almas Shaukat (56) and Samarth Singh (41) put on 50 runs in the powerplay to establish a platform for the remainder of the run chase.

Samarth Singh fell short of a half-century when he was scalped by Kritagya Singh in the 10th over, leaving the Noida Super Kings at 88/1. As Almas Shaukat completed his half-century in 37 deliveries, Nitish Rana (64*) wasted no time in the middle, smashing Kartikeya Jaiswal for four consecutive sixes in the 13th over.

With Noida requiring 43 runs in 36 balls, Almas Shaukat’s fantastic knock came to an end, dismissed by Pradeep Yadav. Nitish Rana continued to blitzkrieg his way through the Lucknow bowling attack, completing his half-century in 21 deliveries, comprising eight sixes and a four.

With Aditya Sharma at the other end, Nitish Rana stuck yet another maximum, his eleventh of the night, to finish the innings in style, completing their victory against the Lucknow Falcons with 8 wickets in hand.

Brief Scores: Lucknow Falcons: 184/2 in 20 overs (Priyam Garg 76*, Harsh Tyagi 72, Kritagya Singh 27*, Kunal Tyagi 1/27, Naman Tiwari 1/34, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/27) vs Noida Super Kings: 187/2 in 17.2 overs (Nitish Rana 64*, Almas Shaukat 56, Samarth Singh 41, Pradeep Yadav 1/17, Kritaagya Singh 1/29).

