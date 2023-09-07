UPT20: Noida Super Kings emerge victorious against Kashi Rudra in Super Over thriller

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh)[India], September 7 : Noida Super Kings edged out Kashi Rudras in a Super Over thriller at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur in a UPT20 match.

Demonstrating remarkable grit, the Noida Super Kings tied the score chasing 165 runs and defended 19 runs in the Super Over, marking their fourth victory this season. Nitish Rana emerged as the differentiator, contributing a fierce half-century of 58 runs and dominating the Super Over, while Prashant Veer added vital runs, tying the game with a cool 38*.

On the other hand, Kashi’s Atal Bihari Rai impressed again clinching a notable four-wicket haul in the high-octane face-off.

Invited to bat first by the Noida Super Kings, Captain Karan Sharma (5) lost his wicket early as he was cast by Kunal Tyagi. While Noida’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar also executed a tight spell, Kashi Rudras still finished the powerplay on a positive note, at 45/1 with Shiva Singh (36) and Shivam Bansal (37) cracking a series of boundaries to get them there. The 10th over saw Shiva Singh stumped by a flat delivery from left-armer Saurabh Kumar with the score reading 71-2.

Prince Yadav (50) made his intentions crystal clear getting off the mark with a six over covers, he joined Shivam Bansal to put on 36 runs before the latter was dismissed by Prashant Veer in the 15th over at 107/3. Prince Yadav and Ankur Malik (19) smashed 17 runs in the 18th over before Bhuvneshwar Kumar scalped Ankur Malik (19) and Priyanshu Pandey (0) in consecutive balls while the hattrick ball saw the run-out of Mohamed Sharim in the 19th over. Prince Yadav was finally run out in the penultimate ball of the innings, but only after he completed his 32-ball half-century to ensure the Kashi Rudras finished at 165/7.

In response, a slow-burn start meant the Noida Super Kings lost Samarth Singh (5) and Arjun Bharadwaj (0) to the swing of Atal Bihari Rai. Cautiously, opener Almas Shaukat (38) and Nitish Rana constructed a critical partnership through the middle overs of 62 runs, however, the alliance was broken by Karan Sharma in the 11th over bringing wicketkeeper-batsman, Aditya Sharma to the crease with Noida placed at 72/3. When six overs were remaining Noida Super Kings still needed 65 runs. Atal Bihari Rai came back to finish his spell and had an immediate impact as he dismissed Adity Sharma (12) and Osho Mohan (2) in the over, to bring his tally for the evening to four wickets.

Also, Prashant Veer was dropped in the 18th over, but in a fortunate turn of events for Kashi Rudras, Nitish Rana was run out on the same delivery. However, Prashant Veer orchestrated a 14-run over in the 19th, and in a last-ball finish, smashed two sixes in the final over to ensure the scores were tied at the end of 20 overs at 165/7 resulting in a Super Over.

In the Super Over, Nitish Rana and Osho Mohan came out to bat for the Noida Super Kings and the pair extracted 19 runs from Atal Bihari Rai’s over with Nitish Rana scoring 16 runs of five deliveries to set a challenging target for the Kashi Rudras. With Karan Sharma and Prince Yadav at the crease for Kashi Rudras, they only managed to score 11 runs off Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s over thus failing to cross the finishing line.

Brief Scores: Kashi Rudras: 165/7 in 20 overs (Prince Yadav 50 , Shivam Bansal 37, Shiva Singh 36, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/25, Kunal Tyagi 1/18, Prashant Veer 1/26, Saurabh Kumar 1/28) vs Noida Super Kings: 165/7 in 20 overs (Nitish Rana – 58, Almas Shaukat 38, Prashant Veer 38*, Karan Sharma –1/38)

Super Over: Noida Super Kings: 19/0 in 1 over (Nitish Rana 16, Osho Mohan 1, Atal Bihari Rai – 0/19, extras – 2) vs Kashi Rudras: 11/0 in 1 over (Karan Sharma 10, Prince Yadav 1).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor