Urvil Patel Joins Chennai Super Kings After Vansh Bedi Ruled Out of IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday announced the signing of wicketkeeper-batter Urvil Patel as a replacement for Vansh Bedi for the remainder of the IPL season. Bedi has been ruled out due to injury. Bedi was listed in the playing 12 for the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru but was replaced by Deepak Hooda shortly before the toss. He was bought for Rs 55 lakh at the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Patel had gone unsold at the same auction with a base price of Rs 30 lakh. However, the 26-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough domestic season. He made headlines by scoring the second-fastest century in men's T20 cricket, reaching the milestone in just 28 balls.

His unbeaten 113 off 35 balls for Gujarat against Tripura in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy included 12 sixes and seven fours. He helped his team chase down a target of 156 in only 10.2 overs. He followed that knock with another 36-ball century against Uttarakhand in the same tournament. He now features twice among the five fastest Indian centurions in T20 history.

CSK has endured a disappointing season and became the first team to be eliminated from the playoff race. With three matches remaining, the five-time champions will look to regroup and identify key players for the next campaign.