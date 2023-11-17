US Ambassador Eric Garcetti bowled over by cricket legends, cheers for Team India in World Cup final

New Delhi [India], November 17 : US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, met the "OGs of cricket" on Friday to convey his best wishes to Team India for the World Cup final.

As we approach the final stages of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, only India and Australia remain to vie for the ultimate prize.

The championship match is scheduled to take place at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Members of India's 1983 World Cup-winning team, including the captain Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, Roger Binny, Kirti Azad, and Mohinder Amarnath, met with the US Ambassador on Friday.

Garcetti was regaled with triumphant stories by these legendary players.

Garcetti shared a video on X, showcasing the iconic players signing bats, engaging in a game of cricket, and imparting the basics of bowling to the American ambassador.

He also extended his best wishes to the Indian team ahead of the World Cup final.

"Met the OGs of cricket - '83 legends @therealkapildev, Sunil Gavaskar, @iRogerBinny, @JimmyAmarnath, @KirtiAzaad, and @RaviShastriOfc! They bowled me over with their stories from India's first cricket World Cup victory! Rooting for #TeamIndia for the World Cup final on Sunday. #MenInBlue, you're on fire, let's bring that trophy home once more! @BCCI," Garcetti said on X.

The final at the Narendra Modi Stadium will be a brilliant occasion, with the Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran aerobatic squad conducting an air show ahead of the match.

India breezed through the group stage, finishing first with a total of 18 points after winning all nine of their matches.

In the semi-final against New Zealand, Rohit Sharma batted brilliantly with fellow opener Shubman Gill before Virat Kohli cruised to his 50th ODI century, passing Sachin Tendulkar. New Zealand were only able to chase 327, partly because of a century from Daryl Mitchell, and fell 70 runs short against the hosts.

On the other hand, Australia recovered from defeats to India and South Africa in their first two matches by winning their remaining games and qualifying with 14 points.

Pat Cummins' side got off to a flying start against South Africa in the semi-finals, keeping South Africa to 24/4. David Miller's century gave the Proteas hope, but it was Cummins and Mitchell Starc who would raise their bats in triumph, clinging on for a three-wicket victory.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor