US Masters T10 League: Corey Anderson’s heroics help Morrisville Unity win against New Jersey Triton’s

Lauderhill [US], August 25 : Ace New Zealander Corey Anderson put on a big show for the Morrisville Unity as he top-scored with the bat and picked four wickets, to help his side register a 55-run win against the New Jersey Triton’s, on Thursday. Corey Anderson was awarded the Player of the Match.

Asked to bat first, the Morrisville Unity were off to a flyer with openers Shehan Jayasuriya and Rajdeep Darbar attacking from the get-go. The duo found the fence with regular ease, with Jayasuriya doing most of the heavy lifting.

With the score at 52/0, Darbar retired hurt, and shortly after Jayasuriya was packed off for 34. That brought the duo of Obus Pienaar and Corey Anderson together, and both were more than happy to go through the gears.

They scored at a good pace and took the Unity total to 124/1 after their quota of 10 overs were done. Corey Anderson smashed 4 sixes and 2 fours while Pienaar hit three sixes and 2 fours.

In response, the Triton’s began slowly, losing two wickets in the first couple of overs. Jesse Ryder was the first to be dismissed by Sreesanth for a duck, after which Peter Trego was knocked over for 4. At the end of the first couple of overs, the Triton’s were 9/2.

At this stage, Yusuf Pathan and Cameron Delport were in the middle and had a task on hand. And the duo proceeded to steady the ship in the next few overs, not losing wickets, taking the score up to 42/2 at the midway point. In the final five overs, the Triton’s needed 83 more to win.

Anderson then accounted for Pathan, for 17, and also Chris Barnwell (0) to put his side in the box seat in the final phase of the game. The Triton’s lost three more wickets in a hurry with Danza Hyatt (7) being the first.

After that Anderson dismissed Cameron Delport for 26 and Naman Ojha for a duck, as Unity went on to register a big win. The Triton’s finished with 69/7 in their 10 overs.

Brief Scores: Morrisville Unity – 124/1 (Corey Anderson – 40*, Shehan Jayasuriya – 34; Liam Plunkett – 1/13) won by 55 runs against New Jersey Triton’s – 69/7 (Cameron Delport – 26, Yusuf Pathan – 17; Corey Anderson – 4/5, Najaf Shah – 1/14).

