US Masters T10 League: Irfan Pathan's brilliant last over helps California Knights clinch thriller

Lauderhill [US], August 26 : Atlanta Riders needed 9 runs off the last over against California Knights, however, former India fast bowler Irfan Pathan conceded just 3 runs and helped the Knights win the US Masters T10 League match by 5 runs at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida on Thursday. The California Knights posted 94/2 in their 10 overs before restricting the Atlanta Riders to 89/4.

Robin Uthappa got the Atlanta Riders off to a great start with two boundaries and a six, however, he was dismissed by Peter Siddle for 16 runs off 9 balls in the second over. Thereafter, Lendl Simmons and Dwayne Smith strung a 47-run partnership to take the Riders's score to 66/2 in 7.3 overs.

Hamilton Masakadza put the Riders in the driver's seat with two fours and a six off Ben Laughlin's bowling in the ninth over. However, Irfan Pathan put his hand up and saved the day for the Knights.

Earlier in the day, California Knights won the toss and chose to bat first. Amila Aponso dismissed Aaron Finch for just 2 runs off 4 balls in the second over, however, Milind Kumar upped the ante with a four and a six in the same over. Jacques Kallis also joined the party as he smashed three boundaries off Kamrul Islam in the third over.

But, Milind fell to Mohammad Irfan for 19 runs off 12 balls in the fifth over, leaving the California Knights at 42/2. Thereafter, Jacques Kallis and Ricardo Powell strung an unbeaten partnership of 52 runs to take the Knights' score to 94/2 in their 10 overs. Kallis scored 38 off 27 balls, while Powell notched 33 off 18 balls.

Brief Scores: California Knights 94/2 (Jacques Kallis 38*, Ricardo Powell 33*, Mohammad Irfan 1/19) beat Atlanta Riders 89/4 (Lendl Simmons 37, Hamilton Masakadza 20, Peter Siddle 2/15) by 5 runs.

