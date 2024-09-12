US Premier League franchises announce retained players for season 3

Florida [US], September 12 : As excitement builds for season 3 of the United States Premier League (USPL), teams have finalized their player retention strategies, locking in key talents ahead of the league's highly anticipated start in November at Florida's Broward County Stadium.

With some of the biggest names in US and Global cricket confirmed to return, fans can expect a season filled with thrilling action and top-tier performances.

The retention of star players highlights the confidence teams have in their existing rosters, as they prepare to compete for the coveted USPL title. A total of five franchisesNJ Titans, New York Cowboys, Maryland Mavericks, Carolina Eagles and California Golden Eagles are making strategic decisions to retain their core players, providing continuity and stability for the upcoming season.

NJ Titans have retained 6 players including Harmeet Singh, their dynamic all-rounder, along with explosive batsman Andries Gous and former USA captain Saurabh Netravalkar. These players were instrumental in their team's strong performances last season, and their retention signals the Titans' intent to build on that momentum.

The New York Cowboys, known for their aggressive playstyle, have opted to retain 5 players including Jaladh Dua, a proven top-order batsman, along with power-hitters Mukhtar Ahmed and Tajinder Singh Dhillon. These players form the backbone of a batting lineup that dominated in the previous season.

Meanwhile, Maryland Mavericks have held onto experienced all-rounder Dwayne Smith, USA national team player Nosthush Kenjige, emerging star Saiteja Mukkamalla, Neil Broom, hoping to leverage their experience and skill for another strong campaign.

Carolina Eagles have retained 6 key players including Gajanand Singh, Kesrick Williams, and Shayan Jahangir. Their decision reflects a balanced approach, retaining players who excel in both batting and bowling, setting the stage for a formidable run this season.

California Golden Eagles have kept 5 players including Unmukt Chand, Chaitanya Bishnoi, and Junaid Siddiqui on their roster, banking on their consistent performances and leadership on the field.

"We're thrilled with how the teams have approached player retention this season. The decision to retain key players reflects the franchises' commitment to building strong, competitive squads. With such a solid foundation, Season 3 is poised to be a thriller with high-quality cricket for our fans on ground and across the world watching on their phones and TV sets with our partner broadcasters and streamers," said Jaideep Singh, founder of USPL.

With the retained players at the helm, each franchise is expected to further bolster their rosters through upcoming auction which would feature big names from across the globe bringing fresh talent into the league. Fans can look forward to a spectacular season of competitive cricket at USPL Season 3 on the spectacular grounds of Broward County Stadium, Florida, Miami.

There are going to be more updates on team signings and the complete fixture list for USPL season 3.

