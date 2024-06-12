US vs IND, T20 World Cup 2024: India Wins Toss, Opts to Bowl First Against United States

India won the toss and opted to field first against the USA in a crucial clash at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Monak Patel has been ruled out due to the injury and Aaron Jones has been named as the stand-in captain.

"It has played better in the last two games, but you need to assess the conditions quickly and then let the game take over. It's all about constantly getting better and keeping the momentum going. It's important to do the right things. That was a great game to play, we didn't have enough runs on the board, but the bowlers came to the party and won the game for us. We're playing the same team," Rohit Sharma said during toss.

Aaron Jones said, "We would have bowled first as well, there's some help for the bowlers early. He's having a niggle and should be back quickly. It should be a good game and we're looking to play well. The camp is very positive, just looking to play some good cricket. Shayan Jahangir replaces Monank and Shadley is in for Nosthush."

United States (Playing XI): Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir, Andries Gous(w), Aaron Jones(c), Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj