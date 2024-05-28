USA, Bangladesh warm-up game cancelled due to bad weather

Dallas [USA], May 28 : The warm-up clash between the USA and Bangladesh was cancelled due to bad weather in Dallas on Tuesday.

Due to heavy rain and flood warnings, both teams remained at the hotel. The damage was also caused to the ground which was visible in the visuals which surfaced on social media.

"This is to confirm that the warm-up match between Bangladesh and the USA at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas today has been cancelled due to the conditions of the facilities following the adverse weather that has affected the area," Rabeed Iman, Bangladesh's team manager, said at 8:54 am local time as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

The game was the first warm-up match for both teams as they gear up for the T20 World Cup which is slated to begin on June 1 in the USA and the West Indies.

Co-hosts USA are placed in Group A and will begin their campaign against Canada on June 1 at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas. Bangladesh will feature in Group D and will begin their tournament against Sri Lanka on June 7 in Dallas.

With both teams opening their campaign in Dallas it was a crucial game for them to understand the nature of the surface.

Before their warm-up game, USA and Bangladesh played a three-match T20I series. The hosts, the USA prevailed over the Asian side with a 2-1 series win.

This was their maiden win against Bangladesh as well as a full member ICC side. The likes of Harmeet Singh, Ali Khan and Corey Anderson played a crucial role in inspiring the US team to success just before the World Cup.

Bangladesh T20 World Cup squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib. Travelling reserves: Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud

USA T20 World Cup squad: Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir.

Reserve Players: Gajanand Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Yasir Mohammad.

