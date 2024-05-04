USA named 15-member squad for T20 World Cup 2024; former NZ player Corey Anderson added

Washington, DC [US], May 4 : Hosts USA on Friday named their 15-member squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 with Corey Anderson is set to join a select list of cricketers to represent two different teams at the global event after being named in USA's squad.

Anderson, who played in the ODI World Cup (in 2015) and the T20 World Cup (in 2014 and 2016) for New Zealand, will now play for the USA in the 2024 T20 World Cup in June.

The team will be led by 31-year-old wicket-keeper batter Monank Patel and the USA squad features some familiar names alongside performers from the recent T20I series against Canada, which they won 4-0.

Tearaway fast Ali Khan is fit for the competition after missing the Canada series due to a hamstring injury, which is a boost for the team's bowling resources.

The 33-year-old, who has played in a number of domestic leagues across the globe, is also shown in the official T20 World Cup anthem film clip.

Among the other well-known names in the mix are opener Steven Taylor, who leads the USA in runs scored in international cricket, Aaron Jones, and Saurabh Netravalkar, the player with the most caps. The team also includes off-spinner Milind Kumar, who made his debut in the same series.

USA squad: Monank Patel (captain), Aaron Jones (vice-Captain), Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir. Reserve Players: Gajanand Singh, Juanoy Drysdale and Yasir Mohammad.

