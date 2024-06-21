USA Pacer Saurabh Netravalkar Performs Yoga on International Yoga Day 2024 (Watch Video)

USA pacer Saurabh Netravalkar performed yoga on International Yoga Day. Netravalkar uploaded a video on his Instagram account. The caption read, "Spread the Transformative Light of Yoga, the ancient science of controlling the mind and taking us closer to realizing our Higher Selves! Reflecting on this ongoing journey, which started with a simple desire to be more aware of my actions, followed with a simple routine of sitting in silence and observing my breath. It has constantly evolved as I progress! Happy International Yoga Day! Loka Samastha Sukhino Bhavanthu (May Everyone be in Peace!)."

Netravalkar represented the Indian U-19 team in the 2010 World Cup and debuted for Mumbai in the 2013-14 Ranji Trophy. He has been a key figure in the United States' success at the T20 World Cup 2024. He has taken six wickets at an impressive average of 12.16 and an economy rate of 5.21, with his best bowling figures of 2-18. His scalps include India's Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Pakistan's Mohammed Rizwan, and South African captain Aiden Markram.

The United States, co-hosts of the T20 World Cup, has emerged as a success story of the competition. In their debut World Cup appearance, the USA reached the Super Eight stage, securing victories against former champions Pakistan and putting up strong fights against India and South Africa. USA travel to Barbados to take on West Indies whereas South Africa play England in St Lucia.