USA vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8s: Kagiso Rabada's Brilliance Guides South Africa to Victory Over United States

South Africa secured a hard-fought 18-run victory over the United States in their Super 8 match at the T20 World Cup 2024 on Wednesday. Opting to bat first at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, South Africa, led by Quinton de Kock's blistering 74-run knock, posted a formidable total of 194 runs.

De Kock, who reached his fifty in just 26 balls, anchored South Africa's innings with aggressive strokes, ensuring their best performance of the tournament so far. The Proteas' previous highest total in the tournament had been 115 runs against Nepal.

In response, the United States struggled early but showed resilience in the middle overs with spirited batting performances from Andries Gous (80* off 47) and Harmeet Singh (38 off 22). They mounted a strong challenge after the 10th over, targeting South Africa's premier bowlers and pushing the match to the wire.

Despite Gous and Singh's efforts, South African bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje held their nerve in the final overs to secure the win. Saurabh Netravalkar's stellar bowling effort (2 wickets for 21 runs) had earlier given the USA a glimmer of hope in restricting South Africa's batting onslaught.

The victory puts South Africa in a strong position in the Super 8 group, while the USA will look to bounce back in their next match.