USA vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8s: United States Wins Toss, Opt to Bowl First Against South Africa

United States' stand-in skipper Aaron Jones won the toss and opted to bowl against South Africa in their Group 2 Super Eight clash in the T20 World Cup held here on Wednesday.

The first Super 8 match of the @ICC@T20WorldCup is set to begin in about 12 minutes!#WeAreUSACricket#T20WorldCup#USAvSApic.twitter.com/Dh1C9CAHQm — USA Cricket (@usacricket) June 19, 2024

South Africa, maintaining an unbeaten run in the T20 World Cup with four consecutive wins in Group D, faces a formidable opponent in the USA. The United States qualified as the second team from Group A after India, notably having beaten heavyweights Pakistan.

The teams for the match are:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

United States: Shayan Jahangir, Steven Taylor, Andries Gous (wk), Aaron Jones (c), Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar