USA won the toss and opted to field against Bangladesh

Houston [US], May 21 : USA skipper Monank Patel won the toss and elected to field first against Bangladesh in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Prairie View Cricket Complex here on Tuesday.

To prepare for the much-awaited T20 World Cup tournament in June, the USA and Bangladesh are competing in a three-match T20I series with the remaining two matches to be played on Thursday and Saturday respectively at the same venue

After clinching the T20I series against Zimbabwe by 4-1 on Sunday, Bangladesh announced their squad.

On the other hand, the USA side are entering this series after demolishing Canada 4-0 in their previous bilateral series in April.

United States (Playing XI): Monank Patel (wk/c), Steven Taylor, Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nitish Kumar, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.

