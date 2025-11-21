USA's Akhilesh Reddy charged for ICC Anti-Corruption Code breach

New Delhi [India], November 21 : The International Cricket Council, acting on behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), has charged USA cricketer Bodugum Akhilesh Reddy with three violations of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

The charges arise from the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 2025 tournament in the United Arab Emirates. As the Designated Anti-Corruption Official (DACO) for the event, the ICC has issued these charges on behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board, as per the ICC website.

Article 2.1.1 - Attempting to fix, contrive, or improperly influence, or being party to an agreement or effort to improperly influence, the result, progress, conduct, or any other aspect of matches in the ADT10 2025.

Article 2.1.4 - Soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging, or intentionally facilitating (or attempting to do so) another Participant to breach Article 2.1.1 during one or more matches in the ADT10 2025.

Article 2.4.7 - Obstructing the DACO's investigation by deleting data and messages from a mobile device that may have been relevant to the inquiry. Furthermore, Reddy has been provisionally suspended from all cricket with immediate effect and has 14 days from 21 November 2025 to respond to the charges.

The ICC will not provide further comment until the disciplinary process has concluded.

Reddy, 25, had made his international debut only earlier this year, playing four T20Is for USA in the North America T20 Cup. He has 14 days to respond to the charges.

