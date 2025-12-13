"Uses every oppourtunity, ticking all the boxes": Aakash Chopra on Yash Dhull ahead of IPL 2026 auction

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 13 : Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra spoke on 2022 U19 World Cup winning captain Yash Dhull's prospects of being picked by a franchise, saying that he has been "ticking all the boxes" with recent performances.

Dhull, who made an inspirational comeback to cricket after undergoing heart surgery last year, has been performing solidly in both red-ball and white-ball formats in domestic cricket.

Representing Central Delhi Kings in this year's Delhi Premier League (DPL), Dhull scored 435 runs in eight matches at an average of 87.00 and a strike rate of 167.31, with two centuries and three fifties, and ended as the tournament's third-highest run-getter.

In the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament, Dhull has scored 261 runs in seven innings at an average of 37.28, with a strike rate of 145.00 and two fifties, with a best score of 71.

Also, in five Ranji Trophy matches this season for Delhi, Dhull has scored 434 runs at an average of 48.22, with a century and three fifties and a best score of 189.

Speaking on 'Top Uncapped Players to Watch Out for in the TATA IPL Auction', JioStar expert Aakash said, "Yash Dhull's journey is quite inspiring. He was touted as an upcoming youngster who would play for India soon. That dream has not happened yet, but he keeps making runs. He uses every opportunity he gets, wherever he plays. Sometimes it is very important to stay relevant for a long time, so that when an opportunity comes, people think of him."

"This season of the Delhi Premier League was quite good for him with the bat, where he scored tons of runs, and those performances will certainly help him in the IPL. He is an Under-19 World Cup winner, and as far as IPL is concerned, he was picked by the Delhi Capitals a few seasons ago and was given some chances too, but he was not able to capitalise on them. I think Yash Dhull is ticking all those boxes and keeping himself in the thoughts of everybody who's following the sport with his DPL performances," he concluded.

The IPL auction ahead of 2026 season will take place next Tuesday at Abu Dhabi. Dhull has registered himself at a base price of Rs 30 lakh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor