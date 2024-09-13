Usman Khawaja advocates for Steve Smith's return to No. 4 position in Test lineup

Melbourne [Australia], September 13 : Australian opener Usman Khawaja has voiced his opinion on Steve Smith's batting position in the Test team.

Following David Warner's retirement, Smith was promoted to the top of the order, a move that has not been universally embraced.

Smith's performance as an opener in Tests has been inconsistent, raising questions ahead of the crucial Border-Gavaskar Trophy later this year.

The reconfiguration of the batting lineup has allowed Australia to field their six best batters, with Cameron Green stepping into Smith's previous role at No. 4.

Despite Smith's willingness to bat anywhere in the order, Khawaja insists that the former captain should return to the No. 4 position.

"He'll just probably never say it. So I'll say it for him. Opening is a very important spot ... (but) I still think we have the best Test player of my era in the side, in Steve Smith, and his best spot has been number four. I feel like that's his best spot. I feel like the best balance for our team is (Marnus) Labuschagne three, Smith four," Khawaja said as quoted by Fox Cricket.

Khawaja highlighted a noticeable decline in Australia's scores since the lineup change.

In the eight innings following Warner's retirement, Australia has surpassed the 300-run mark only once.

"For me, the number one consideration is 'what's best for the team?'. What order scores us the most runs? And if you look at how many runs we scored with Davey Warner in the team and Smudge batting at four, we scored a lot of runs. With Smudge opening, we've still won games, but I don't think we've scored as many runs as we could've," Khawaja added.

Smith's individual performance as an opener has also been underwhelming, with just one fifty in eight innings and an average of 28.50, compared to his impressive average of 61.51 at No. 4.

The Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia will begin on November 22, with the first Test at Perth.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, taking place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor