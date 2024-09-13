Usman Khawaja backs Travis Head to open for Australia in Tests

Melbourne [Australia], September 13 : Australian opener Usman Khawaja backed explosive batter Travis Head to open for Aussies in the long format.

Usman was speaking to Fox Cricket, as the side prepares for the big Test summer at home with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India. Speaking to Fox Cricket, Khawaja, a long-term opening partner of now-retired David Warner, said that Travis' success in ODIs makes him a suitable candidate to open in Tests, but it is all down to selectors.

He also urged Australia to protect their "best batsman," Steve Smith, by not exposing him to the new ball on a new wicket early in the innings.

"At the end of the day, it is a decision for the selectors. But if you have me opening, (Marnus) Labuschagne three, Smith four ... I feel like Travis Head might be best suited. He has obviously been very successful opening the batting in one-day cricket,, and, breaking it down, I would probably lean towards him. But again, it is not my decision," Khawaja opined.

"But when you have got your best batsman, you want to protect him. And in Australia, the hardest time to bat, by far, is that first hour. New Kookaburra ball, new wicket, it is always the hardest timeI do not care who you are. And do not get me wrong, Steve Smith will score runs as an opening batsman. But will he score more batting number four? I reckon he will," Khawaja concluded.

Smith is the ninth-highest run-getter in the BGT series. In 18 matches and 35 innings, he has scored 1,887 runs at an average of 65.06, with eight centuries and five fifties. His best score is 192.

This series would be an important one for Smith, as he would be aiming to prove himself as a Test opener. Since David Warner brought the curtain down on his illustrious Test career, Australia promoted Smith to the opening slot. However, since his promotion, he has had a mixed bag of performances at the opening slot. The 35-year-old has racked up 171 runs at an average of 28.50 in four Test appearances, including a magnificent 91 against the West Indies.

Travis has opened in just five Tests and innings, scoring 223 runs at an average of 55.75, with best score of 90 and sole fifty.

However, in 32 ODIs and 32 innings, Travis has scored 1,497 runs at an average of 49.9, with five centuries and nine fifties. In 21 T20I innings he has played as an opener, Travis has scored 743 runs at an average of 37.15, with five fifties.

The Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia will begin on November 22, with the first Test at Perth.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, taking place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

