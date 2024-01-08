Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne and Alex Carey available for Big Bash League 2024

Sydney [Australia], January 8 : Star Australia batters, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne and Alex Carey have made themselves available for their respective franchise for the ongoing edition of the Big Bash League (BBL).

Khawaja and Labuschagne will play for the Brisbane Heat against the Perth Scorchers at the Gabba on Wednesday, while Carey will play for the Adelaide Strikers against the Hobart Hurricanes the day before.

The availability of Khawaja and Labuschagne, who played in the season's first game against the Melbourne Stars, will make some difficult selection decisions for the Heat, who have been the standout team this season with six wins in eight games and are already guaranteed at least a top-three finish.

Heat's remaining two games are against the defending champions, the Scorchers, and these games will most likely determine who finishes first and hosts the Qualifier final on January 19.

"It will be good for the group to have Usman and Marnus back around the team, especially as we get into the business end of the competition," Head coach Wade Seccombe asserted.

Carey's comeback is a boost for the struggling Strikers, who are right now sixth with only two wins and will most certainly need to win their next three games to qualify for the playoffs.

"In consultation with Cricket Australia medical staff, Travis Head will not be available for Big Bash selection during the break between international Test series," Strkers told in a statement.

It is doubtful whether Carey will be available for the reverse fixture against the Hurricanes in Hobart on Thursday.

