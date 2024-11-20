Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 : Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa said that he would like Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to go hard for pacer Arshdeep Singh during the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction.

The young left-arm pacer was released by Punjab Kings (PBKS) ahead of the IPL mega auction, scheduled for November 24 and 25 in Jeddah. Arshdeep has represented India in 59 T20Is and already taken 92 wickets at an average of 18.47, making him the most successful pacer for India in T20Is and their second-highest wicket-taker of all-time despite debuting only in 2022. The youngster was a crucial part of India's T20 WC winning squad this year and was the joint-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 17 wickets in eight matches at an average of 12.47.

Since 2019, the year of his IPL debut, Arshdeep has represented PBKS in 65 matches, taking 76 wickets at an average of 27.00 and best figures of 5/32. The season this year was his strongest-ever showing, taking 19 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 26.58.

Speaking on Star Sports, Robin said that he would like LSG to use their 'Right-to-Match' on Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and go for Arshdeep, saying that the left-armer would love bowling at the Ekana Stadium, a big venue with bounce and movement.

"I would go for Stonis as the RTM. I would actually go hard for Arshdeep because it's a venue he will also enjoy bowling in. It's a big venue, so fast bowlers like these venues. It has a little bit of bounce. It has a little bit of movement and the sizes are pretty big. He thrives under normal conditions anyway. I think he will thrive here a lot," he reasoned.

The former player also expects West Indies left-handed batter Nicholas Pooran to captain LSG unless they get an Australian talent who can team up with the former Aussie opener and LSG head coach Justin Langer to form the leadership duo.

"I think he (Pooran) will lead the side. I do not think there will be much of a thought process unless there is an Aussie that comes into the mix because you also have an Aussie coach there," Uthappa added.

Uthappa also said that LSG should not go for young wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan, who was released by Mumbai Indians (MI) this year, saying that the wicket at Ekana would not work for his style of batting. Rather Kishan should go for Gujarat Titans (GT), he added.

"I do not think the wickets will be conducive to him. Ishan thrives on wickets that have a lot of pace and bounce. I think here there is a little bit of lateral movement and a little bit of turn, and we have seen him struggle to that in the past. So I have a feeling he would enjoy batting in Gujarat (for the Gujarat Titans)," he explained.

Suggesting some opening options for LSG, Uthappa said, "I would go back to QDK (Quinton de Kock). That had Kyle Mayers as well. He is a good pick as well. He is a foreign opener. Will Jacks could be a fit here. We saw him taking Rashid Khan to town. Conway plays spin well, so he could do well at Lucknow but I would keep Devon Conway's RTM at CSK (Chennai Super Kings) itself," Uthappa signed off.

The much-anticipated IPL player auction list has been released, featuring a total of 574 players for the upcoming Mega Auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Of the 574 players, 366 are Indian, while 208 are overseas, including three from associate nations. The auction will see 318 Indian uncapped players and 12 uncapped overseas players in contention. There are 204 slots available, with 70 reserved for overseas players.

The highest reserve price is set at INR 2 crore, with 81 players opting for this bracket. The largest segment comprises players with a base price of INR 30 lakh, totalling 320.

Among the standout names are Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, and KL Rahul, part of the 12 marquee players. These three captains were released by their respective franchises ahead of the retention deadline. For the first time since 2018, the marquee players are divided into two sets, comprising seven Indian players and five overseas stars.

The first set includes Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, and Arshdeep Singh, while the second features KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj. The overseas marquee players are Mitchell Starc, Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone, David Miller, and Kagiso Rabada.

Several teams will deploy Right-to-Match (RTM) cards during the auction. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), having retained six players eachthe maximum allowedwill not have any RTM cards. Punjab Kings (PBKS) hold four RTMs, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) three, and Delhi Capitals (DC) two. Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Gujarat Titans (GT), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and Mumbai Indians (MI) each have one RTM.

RTM cards enable teams to buy back released players by matching the highest bid. In this auction, the team with the highest bid can increase their offer once more, after which the team holding the RTM card can match the final bid to secure the player.

The IPL 2025 Mega Auction promises to deliver high-stakes action, with marquee players and strategic manoeuvres set to enthral cricket fans.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor