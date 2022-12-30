Uttarakhand CM promises all possible support to cricketer Pant following his accident

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has promised to extend all the possible support to Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant who met with a serious accident while returning from Delhi to his Roorkee home as his car collided with a divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal.

"Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami instructed officials to ensure all possible arrangements for the treatment of the injured cricketer Rishabh Pant and to provide an air ambulance if required," as per the CMO statement.

Pant, who was alone in the car, suffered injuries on his back, forehead and leg. Pant was driving his car when he met with the accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. According to photographs from the site, the car was seen in a badly burnt condition.

The wicket-keeper batter Pant has represented India in 33 Test matches scoring 2271 runs at an average of 43.67 with five Test tons to his name with his highest score being 159 not out. Pant has 119 catches and 14 stumpings to his name.In ODIs, he has 865 runs to his name in 30 matches at an average of 34.60 with five half-centuries and one ton with a strike rate of 106.65. With the gloves, Pant has 26 catches and one stumping to his name.

In 66 T20I the wicket-keeper batter has scored 987 runs with three half-centuries to his name at an average of 22.43 with a strike rate of 126.37.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor