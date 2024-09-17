Uttarakhand Premier League: Dehradun Warriors beat Nainital SG Pipers to secure first win

Dehradun (Uttarakhand)[India], September 17 : In the second match of Monday's doubleheader, the team batting first, the Dehradun Warriors, posted a big score once again, but the Nainital SG Pipers were unable to mount a similar response as they fell 43 runs short of the target.

The Warriors outclassed their opponents in both batting and bowling. They set a strong total of 196/4 and backed it up with a disciplined bowling display to secure the win.

Chasing 197, the Nainital SG Pipers lost opener Priyanshu Khanduri (6 off 9) in the fifth over, after a 42-run first-wicket stand with Avneesh Sandhu. In the very next over, the latter was run out for 33 off 22 balls, and No.3 Harsh Rana fell to Abhay Negi on the next delivery for a duck.

At the 10 overs mark, the SG Pipers were on 59 for 4, needing 138 more from 60 balls. Batting at No.6, Prateek Pandey played a fighting knock of 57 from 32 but found little support from the lower-order batsmen to help take their side across the victory line. The Warriors' collective bowling effort restricted their opposition to 159/9.

Earlier, the Dehradun Warriors were once again sent in to bat first. This time, their top-order delivered a stronger performance, with openers Sanskar Rawat and Vaibhav Bhatt building a solid 64-run partnership.

Despite Vaibhav Bhatt being run out for 22 off 17 balls, Sanskar Rawat continued to bat with intent and aggression, finding a dependable partner in Aanjaneya Suryavanshi.

The two Warriors batsmen forged a 68-run partnership, putting the Nainital SG Pipers' bowlers under pressure. Sanskar Rawat went on to make an impressive 73 from 51 balls, featuring five fours and as many sixes, before he was dismissed by Harsh Rana in the 15th over.

Aanjaneya Suryavanshi remained unbeaten, anchoring the innings with 43 off 29 balls. Dikshanshu Negi played a blistering cameo, smashing 38 from just 15 balls at a strike rate of 253.3. His fireworks in the death overs significantly boosted the team's total.

In the earlier game on Monday, it was the Pithoragarh Hurricanes who mounted a determined chase to claim their first two points in the standings with a brilliant four-wicket win over Haridwar Spring Elmas.

