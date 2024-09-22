Uttarakhand Premier League: Nainital SG Pipers storm into final with knockout win over Pithoragarh Hurricanes

Dehradun (Uttarakhand)[India], September 22 : The Nainital SG Pipers defeated the Pithoragarh Hurricanes twice in two days, including the crucial eliminator of the Patanjali Uttarakhand Premier League on Saturday.

This four-wicket victory secured their spot in the final, which will also take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun on Sunday.

Nainital's Bhanu Pratap Singh was the Player of the Match, delivering an outstanding all-round performance: he took four wickets and top-scored with 40 runs.

Chasing 158, the Nainital SG Pipers started steadily, adding 32 runs in the first four overs. However, star pacer and Pithoragarh's skipper, Akash Madhwal, made a significant impact, taking two crucial wickets in the following over by dismissing Avneesh Sudha (20) and Kartik Bhatt (4).

After experiencing setbacks, Priyanshu Khanduri and Bhanu Pratap Singh took a cautious approach, leading the team to 82/2 by the end of the 10th over. However, Akash Madhwal struck again on the first ball of the 11th over, claiming the crucial wicket of Priyanshu Khanduri, who scored a steady 26 runs off 26 balls.

Bhanu Pratap Singh, after spearheading his team's bowling attack, took it upon himself to contribute with the bat as well. He top-scored for his side with an impressive 40 runs off 28 balls before Sunny Kashyap dismissed him on the final ball of the 14th over.

The Nainital SG Pipers lost two more wickets as the game took an exciting turn, with momentum shifting back and forth between both teams. In this dramatic phase, the Pithoragarh Hurricanes missed two crucial opportunities: first, by dropping a catch, and then when Sunny Kashyap dismissed Harsh Rana, only for the delivery to be called a no ball.

With the target within reach, Harsh Rana (28* from 22) and Arush Melkani (12* from 5) shifted gears to complete the chase, sealing victory with 11 balls to spare.

Sent in to bat first with the pressure of a final spot on the line, Pithoragarh Hurricanes' openers, Sanyam Arora and Aditya Naithani, took a steady approach from the outset. They added 24 runs in the first three overs before Sanyam Arora was bowled by Nainital SG Pipers' star bowler, Nikhil Pundir, for a run-a-ball 12.

Despite the early setback, Aditya Naithani remained resolute, expertly slicing the ball and finding gaps at every opportunity.

However, his partner Neeraj Rathour couldn't replicate the same performance, struggling to score. He was eventually dismissed in the ninth over, managing only 8 runs from 19 balls.

His dismissal triggered a batting collapse for the Pithoragarh Hurricanes, who lost three more wickets in the next four overs. This included the crucial wicket of the well-set Aditya Naithani, who scored 38 runs off 28 balls.

Hitesh Naula struck Naveen Kumar Singh for a four and a six in the 14th over, adding crucial runs for his team. But he lost two of his partners in quick succession when Bhanu Pratap Singh dismissed Vishal Kashyap and Priyank Singh in the very next over, reducing them to 105/7.

Sunny Kashyap delivered a late surge with a fiery cameo of 27 runs off just 11 balls, while Hitesh Naula finished strong with an unbeaten 34 runs from 22 balls, helping their side to a score of 157/8.

Bhanu Pratap Singh delivered an impressive bowling performance for the Nainital SG Pipers, finishing with figures of 4 wickets for just 17 runs in three overs.

The Nainital SG Pipers will face the unbeaten USN Indians in the tournament final on Sunday.

