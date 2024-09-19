Uttarakhand Premier League: USN Indians defeat Haridwar Spring Elmas in last-ball thriller

Dehradun (Uttarakhand)[India], September 19 : The USN Indians recorded two wins in two games after sealing a thrilling one-run win (by DLS method) over the Haridwar Spring Elmas on Wednesday evening here at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

The second match of Wednesday's double-header was also impacted by rain, causing delay at the start and during the USN Indians' innings. As a result, the target for Haridwar Spring Elmas was revised using the DLS method. They were set a new target of 130 runs in 66 balls, with the Powerplay reduced to the first 3 overs.

For the Haridwar Spring Elmas, playing their fourth and final league stage match, this was a must-win clash to stay in contention for the knockout stage, having secured only one win in their previous three games.

Facing a daunting chase and the pressure to score quickly from the start, Haridwar Spring Elmas lost three wickets in rapid succession inside the Powerplay.

Shashwat Dangwal (20 off 10) and Saurabh Rawat (16 off 10) attempted to build a crucial partnership, but their resistance ended when Prashant Chauhan dismissed both in the same over.

As the required run rate surged above 15, Kunalveer Singh began to attack aggressively, hitting a few boundaries and giving Haridwar Spring Elmas a glimmer of hope. However, his valiant effort of 23 off eight balls came to an end in the ninth over.

The game took a dramatic turn when Girish Rauturi hit Agrim Tiwari for four sixes in the penultimate over, bringing his team closer to victory. Despite his unbeaten 35 off 19 balls, the USN Indians managed to restrict them to 128/7, securing a thrilling win.

Earlier, due to light evening drizzle, the match was shortened to 16 overs per side, with the Powerplay covering overs 1 through 5.

After being sent in to bat by Haridwar Spring Elmas, the USN Indians began their innings with a few boundaries in the initial overs. However, by the end of the fourth over, they had lost two wickets in quick succession.

Despite the early setbacks, opener Yuvraj Chaudhary maintained his aggressive approach, batting at a strike rate of over 200.

The USN Indians surged to 64/2 in six overs before rain briefly interrupted play, stalling their momentum. Aryan Sharma fell soon after the restart, and the rain delay further shortened the game to 11 overs per side.

Yuvraj Chaudhary maintained his explosive form, continuing to strike aggressively. He batted till the end, smashing a fiery knock of 74* from 33 balls which was studded with five fours and six sixes, powering his side to a strong 125/6.

