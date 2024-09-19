Uttarakhand Premier League: Vijay Sharma guides Pithoragarh Hurricanes to thrilling win

Dehradun (Uttarakhand)[India], September 19 : In a rain-curtailed afternoon clash of the double-header Pithoragarh Hurricanes secured a seven-wicket win over Dehradun Warriors, claiming two crucial points and moving up to the top spot in the standings table with 4 points in three games of the men's competition of the Uttarakhand Premier League 2024.

It was Vijay Sharma who stole the show on Wednesday with his match-winning 23-ball 50* in a thrilling chase. His batting brilliance featured three fours and five sixes. Chasing 104, the Pithoragarh Hurricanes suffered early blows, losing both openers within four overs. However, Neeraj Rathour and Vijay Sharma stabilized the innings with a 42-run partnership.

Their crucial stand put the Hurricanes' chase back on course, but it was disturbed when Neeraj Rathour was run out by a brilliant direct hit from substitute fielder Ashar Khan for a 24-ball 28.

Vijay Sharma remained calm under pressure, continuing his aggressive batting. He formed an unbeaten 57-run partnership with Parmendar Chadda (20* from 10), ensuring their team crossed the finish line in style with a winning six off the final ball.

The match was delayed due to wet conditions from rain earlier in the day, which also caused the abandonment of the opening match of the Women's leg of the tournament.

The match was reduced to 12 overs per side, with the Powerplay spanning from overs 1 to 4.

Sent in to bat first, the Dehradun Warriors lost their opener Sanskar Rawat cheaply for 1 in the first over off Priyank Singh.

Vaibhav Bhatt (27 off 23) and Aanjaneya Suryavanshi (25 off 22) were key contributors, while Aditya Tare (12 off 8), Dikshanshu Negi (16 off 8), and Rakshit Rohi (14 off 7) added quick runs to lift their team to a total of 103/6.

Earlier, the opening match of the Women's Uttarakhand Premier League between Pithoragarh Hurricanes and Nainital SG Pipers was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain which saw the teams sharing the points.

