Vaibhav Suryavanshi Becomes Youngest Batter to Score Fifty in IPL History

Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi made history on Monday by becoming the youngest batter to score a fifty in Indian Premier League history. The record was set during the IPL 2025 match against Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Suryavanshi, aged 14 years and 32 days, reached his half-century in just 17 balls. He brought up the milestone with a four over extra cover off Washington Sundar.

With this achievement, Suryavanshi broke the record previously held by his teammate Riyan Parag, who had scored a fifty at the age of 17 years and 175 days against Delhi Capitals in 2019.

Suryavanshi’s knock was not only the fastest fifty of the IPL 2025 season but also the quickest half-century by a teenager in the tournament’s history. His performance has drawn widespread praise and is being seen as a glimpse into a promising future for the young talent.