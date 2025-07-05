Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes 52-Ball Century During ENG vs IND U19 Match (VIDEO)

India Under-19 opening batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi continued his brilliant form as he hammered a 52-ball century against England U19 in the fourth ODI of the five-match youth series at Worcester on Saturday. The 14-year-old left-hander scored 100 runs with 10 fours and seven sixes. After reaching the three-figure mark, Suryavanshi raised both arms, removed his helmet and kissed it.

52 ball Century for Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Amazing ball striking pic.twitter.com/cqV0GAVgSy — Cric Gold (@CricsGoldy) July 5, 2025

The youngster took time to adjust to the conditions before launching an all-out attack. England bowlers had no answer to his aggression as he dispatched both seamers and spinners to all parts of the ground.

Suryavanshi lost opening partner Ayush Mhatre early in the fourth over, but he found strong support in Vihaan Malhotra, who held firm at the other end. Malhotra played the supporting role as Suryavanshi dominated the bowlers from the front.

Suryavanshi has been in top form throughout the series. He had earlier scored 48, 45 and 86 in the first three ODIs, helping India take a 2-1 lead.

The youngster had already made headlines during the IPL 2025 season when he scored 101 runs off 38 balls for the Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans. His innings included powerful hitting against senior bowlers like Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma and Prasidh Krishna.

With that IPL ton, Suryavanshi became the youngest player to score a century in T20 cricket. He was picked by Rajasthan Royals at the age of 13 for INR 1.10 crore in the IPL mega auction, becoming the youngest player to earn an IPL contract.

Before his IPL debut, Suryavanshi had also scored a 58-ball century in a four-day game against Australia U19. He was part of India’s squad in the 2024 U19 Asia Cup, scoring 176 runs in the tournament.