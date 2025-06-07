Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes Big Sixes Ahead of England Tour (Watch Video)

Rajasthan Royals batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi is grabbing attention once again, this time at the U19 National Cricket Academy Camp ahead of India’s upcoming tour of England. The 14-year-old left-hander was seen hitting massive sixes during a practice match at the camp, showing his wide range of strokes and strong form with the bat. India’s U19 team is scheduled to travel to England later this month for a multi-format series that includes five youth ODIs and two youth Tests. Ayush Mhatre will lead the Indian side on the tour.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi in the U19 NCA camp. 👏 pic.twitter.com/FcEzQcFt6q — Mufabbal Volro (@mufabbal) June 7, 2025

Read Also | "Garden ki toh yaad aayegi": Pant as Team India reaches England for Test series

Suryavanshi, who impressed everyone during IPL 2025, has been named in the squad following his breakout season with Rajasthan Royals. The youngster was picked by the franchise for ₹1.1 crore during the IPL mega auction. He got his opportunity when RR captain Sanju Samson missed a few matches due to injury. Suryavanshi stepped in as an opener and made the most of his chances. He scored 252 runs in seven matches at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 206.55. His performance included a 35-ball hundred and a half-century, making him the youngest to score a T20 century and the fastest Indian to reach a hundred in IPL history.

Although Rajasthan Royals failed to qualify for the playoffs and ended ninth on the points table with four wins, Suryavanshi’s fearless approach was a standout. He played with confidence and intent, offering the franchise and Indian cricket a bright prospect for the future.