New Delhi [India], February 20 : Star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on Tuesday evening announced the birth of their baby boy 'Akaay'.

Taking to Instagram, the coupe posted, "With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay/akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world. We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka."

Kohli and Anushka revealed that the baby boy was born on February 15.

As soon as the couple dropped the good news, fans and members from the film industry and cricket world flooded the comment section with good wishes.

Actor Ranveer Singh posted a string of 'evil eye' and heart emojis in the comment section.

"God bless," actor Rakul Preet Singh wrote.

Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017 in Italy. The duo was blessed with Vamika on January 11, 2021. The couple was tight-lipped about their second pregnancy.

However, recently former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers on his official YouTube channel revealed that Kohli and Anushka were expecting their second child.

The former Proteas skipper apologised to Kohli, saying he made a "blunder" in his previous video.

"My friend Virat Kohli is still not available. I cry out to everyone to give him the privacy that he deserves. Family comes first. No one knows what exactly is going on. I am asking all of us to respect that. I made a blunder in my previous show and I apologise to the Kohli family for that," ABD said on his YouTube channel.

Kohli opted out of India's ongoing five-match series against England earlier, citing to personal reasons.

