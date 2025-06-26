Van der Dussen to lead South Africa's T20I squad featuring four uncapped players

Johannesburg [South Africa], June 26 : Rassie van der Dussen, a veteran of 50 T20 Internationals, has been named captain of South Africa's squad for their upcoming T20I series, which includes four uncapped players, according to the official website of ICC.

Corbin Bosch, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Rubin Hermann and Senuran Muthusamy have all received maiden call-ups after strong domestic performances.

Pretorius was the standout performer in the 2025 edition of the SA20, finishing as the leading run-scorer with 397 runs at a strike rate of 166.

Wicket-keeper-batter Rubin Hermann was also impressive, scoring 333 runs at an average of 41.43.

Bosch, who has already featured for the Proteas in ODIs and Tests, played a key role in MI Cape Town's title win in the SA20 earlier this year, while Muthusamy adds to South Africa's depth as a spin-bowling all-rounder.

The squad also features the return of Dewald Brevis, fast bowlers Nandre Burger and Gerald Coetzee following their respective injury layoffs.

The trio bolsters a strong bowling unit that also includes Lungi Ngidi, who was part of the ICC World Test Championship Final 2025 triumph and emerging pacer Kwena Maphaka.

Head coach Shukri Conrad, who takes charge of his first T20I assignment since being appointed to the all-format role, said the series marks the beginning of South Africa's preparations for the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

"With several senior players rested as part of their workload management, it creates opportunities for others to step in and show what they can offer," said Conrad, as quoted from the official website of ICC.

"This is a chance for us to build depth and see how these players cope with international demands," he added.

The squad will assemble in Pretoria on July 9 for a two-day preparatory camp before departing for Harare on 11 July. The tri-series begins with South Africa facing hosts Zimbabwe on July 14.

South Africa squad: Rassie van der Dussen (C), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Reeza Hendricks, Rubin Hermann, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Andile Simelane.

