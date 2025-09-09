Vanuatu skipper Rachel Andrew creates T20I history with hat-trick

New Delhi [India], September 9 : Vanuatu skipper Rachel Andrew carved out a memorable hat-trick to get her side off to a winning start in their quest for an ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Global Qualifier spot.

Her performance with the ball, complemented by her resolute display with the bat in an unbeaten innings of 85 against Indonesia, put Andrew in the record books, as per the ICC website.

The 27-year-old became only the second Vanuatu player to notch a hat-trick in a Women's T20I. She also became only the second player to score a fifty and register a hat-trick in the shortest format.

Coincidentally, the first player to do so was her national teammate Selina Solman, who had achieved the feat earlier this year against France.

Solman had scored an unbeaten 56 to go with her bowling figures of 4/0 in a clinical 87-run win.

Starting off their East-Asia Pacific Qualifier campaign in Fiji, Vanuatu were powered to 131 by Andrew's efforts to anchor the innings. In their response, Indonesia had got off to a steady start with Maria Corazon and Desi Wulandari adding 55 runs for the opening stand.

However, Nasimana Navaika and skipper Andrew ensured that Vanuatu bounced back with the ball in the second half of Indonesia's innings to seal a win.

While Andrew finished with figures of 3/10 and was named Player of the Match, Navaika was also instrumental in the triumph, clinching three wickets for 27 runs in her quota of four overs.

As a result of the win, Vanuatu sit second in Group B after the opening round of fixtures, with hosts Fiji sitting at the top.

The ongoing eight-team tournament in Fiji will decide the final spot at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier.

