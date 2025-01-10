Varun Aaron Announces Retirement from All Forms of Cricket

Indian pacer Varun Aaron announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday, January 10, 2025. The 35-year-old shared a photo on Instagram and thanked God, his family, friends, and coaches for their support throughout his career.

He wrote, "For the past 20 years, I have lived, breathed, and thrived on the rush of bowling fast. Today, with immense gratitude, I officially announce my retirement from representative cricket. This journey wouldn't have been possible without God, my family, friends, teammates, coaches, support staff, and fans."

Aaron wrote about the challenges he faced during his career, saying, "Over the years, I've had to push both my physical and mental limits to recover from numerous career-threatening injuries. This was only possible thanks to the relentless dedication of the physios, trainers, and coaches at the National Cricket Academy."

Read Als | R Ashwin Sparks Fresh Language Debate During Chennai College Event: “Hindi Is Not National Language…” (Watch Video)

He also expressed gratitude to several organizations for their support during crucial moments in his career. "I'd also like to thank BCCI, JSCA, Red Bull, SG Cricket, and MRF Tyres for their invaluable support during critical junctures in my career. As I bid farewell to a pursuit that has consumed me completely, I now look forward to savoring the smaller joys in life while staying deeply connected to the game that has given me everything. Fast bowling has been my first love, and though I step off the field, it will always be a part of who I am," he added.

Varun Aaron played 18 international matches for India and took 29 wickets in ODIs and Tests. His last match for India was a Test against South Africa in 2015. His final competitive match was on January 5, 2025, in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Jharkhand, where he took two wickets. Aaron played 88 List A matches and took 141 wickets. He appeared in 52 IPL matches and claimed 44 wickets. He retired from first-class cricket in February 2024. His final match for Jharkhand was against Rajasthan, where he took five wickets. During his first-class career, Aaron played 66 matches and took 173 wickets, including six five-wicket hauls.