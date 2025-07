Sunrisers Hyderabad have appointed former India fast bowler Varun Aaron as their new bowling coach ahead of the IPL 2026 season. Welcoming Aaron, Sunrisers Hyderabad posted on X, “A fiery addition to our coaching staff. Welcome Varun Aaron as our new bowling coach.” Aaron replaces former New Zealand pacer James Franklin who was released from the coaching staff.

