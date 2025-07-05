Varun Aaron says England showed right intent, but stokes could have been more aggressive with field placements

Birmingham [UK], July 5 : Former Indian seamer Varun Aaron praised England's bowling effort and body language in the first session of Day 4 of the second test against India at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Saturday, but felt that skipper Ben Stokes missed an opportunity to be more aggressive with his field placements early on.

Indian skipper Shubman Gill and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant stood tall as India extended their lead by 357 runs at the end of the first session on Day 4 of the second test against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on Saturday.

At lunch on Day 4, India were 177/3 with Shubman Gill 24* and Rishabh Pant 41* unbeaten at the crease. India made 113 runs in the first session and lost two wickets - KL Rahul and Karun Nair.

While speaking on 'Match Centre Live', Varun Aaron said, "England definitely came out with the right intent, not just in their bowling but in their body language. They hit the right areas and bowled into the deck, taking a cue from India's bowling. But I felt Ben Stokes could've been more aggressive with his field placements, especially in the first five to seven overs. If he had kept more catchers early on, especially when the bowlers were fresh and the overhead conditions favoured them, they could've had Gill or Pant much earlier."

Varun felt India would gladly take the first as they lost only two wickets but scored at a very brisk rate. He also praised Rishabh Pant's innings, which really elevated the innings to a different level

"India would gladly take that session they lost only two wickets but scored at a very brisk rate. Rishabh Pant's blitz really elevated the innings to a different level. KL Rahul was watchful, and Karun Nair fell playing the drive but credit must go to Josh Tongue and Brydon Carse, who bowled well in helpful conditions. This is the kind of bowling England should've brought in the first innings, but it's never too late," he added.

India started Day 4 on 64/1, leading by 244 with Rahul 28* and Karun Nair 7* unbeaten on the crease.

India faced an early blow as Nair again failed to score; he was removed by Brydon Carse for 26. His innings included five fours. Shubman Gill joined Rahul in the middle.

England won the toss and opted to bowl. India posted 587 with Indian skipper Shubman Gill's historic double hundred. Mohammed Siraj grabbed six wickets as India bowled out England for 407 runs, taking a first-innings lead of 180 runs.

Brief score: India: 587 (Shubman Gill 269, Ravindra Jadeja 89, Shoaib Bashir 3/167) against England: 407 ( Jamie Smith 184*, Harry Brook 158; Mohammed Siraj 6/70/). India 177/3 (KL Rahul 55, Rishabh Pant 41*; Josh Tongue 2/50).

