Varun Chakaravarthy Joins India's Squad for IND vs ENG 2025 ODI Series After Impressive T20I Performance (VIDEO)

Spinner Varun Chakravarthy has been included in India’s ODI squad for the three-match series against England following his impressive performance in the T20I series. Chakravarthy, who was India’s leading wicket-taker in the five-match T20I series with 14 wickets at an average of 9.86, joined the squad in Nagpur and trained on Tuesday. This marks his first ODI call-up, having played only 23 List A matches. He was the second-highest wicket-taker in this season’s Vijay Hazare Trophy, claiming 18 wickets in six matches for Tamil Nadu.

His addition strengthens a spin attack that already includes Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar. India’s ODIs against England will be their first 50-over matches since August last year and the only series before the Champions Trophy in Dubai.

Read Also | “Arey, Coach Hai Woh…”: Team India’s Throwdown Specialist Raghu Denied Entry at Hotel After Being Mistaken for Fan by Nagpur Police (VIDEO)

Several key bowlers, including Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah, are making their way back from injuries. Bumrah is set to feature in the third ODI, while Harshit Rana is part of the squad for the first two games.

India will face England in Nagpur, Cuttack, and Ahmedabad on February 6, 9, and 12. They have until February 11 to make changes to their Champions Trophy squad without ICC approval.

India’s ODI Squad vs England:

Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana (first two ODIs), Jasprit Bumrah (third ODI), Varun Chakravarthy.