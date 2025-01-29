Varun Chakravarthy Climbs to No 5, Tilak Varma Reaches Career-Best No 2 in ICC T20I Rankings After IND vs ENG 3rd T20I

England spinner Adil Rashid has regained the top position in the ICC Men's T20I Bowling Rankings after a strong performance in the ongoing five-match T20I series against India. Rashid, who first claimed the No. 1 ranking at the end of 2023, held the spot for most of the year before West Indies pacer Akeal Hosein overtook him in December.

The 36-year-old has taken three wickets in the first three matches of the series. Although his wicket tally is low, his exceptional economy rate helped him move back to the top.

India's mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy also made a significant jump, climbing 25 places to reach the fifth spot in the latest rankings. He delivered a stunning five-wicket haul in India's 26-run loss to England in the third T20I in Rajkot. Chakravarthy has been in excellent form, taking 10 wickets in the first three matches of the series.

England pacer Jofra Archer also moved up in the rankings, rising 13 spots to sixth after picking up two wickets in the third T20I. He has claimed five wickets so far in the series. Meanwhile, India's left-arm spinner Axar Patel climbed five places to 11th after taking five wickets in the first three matches.

In the ICC Men's T20I Batting Rankings, India's Tilak Varma has climbed to second place, challenging Australia's Travis Head for the top spot. Head leads Varma by 23 points, but the Indian batter still has two more matches in the series to overtake him. Varma scored 19 not out, 72 not out, and 18 in the first three matches. His 832 rating points are the fourth-highest by an Indian batter, behind only Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul.

Varma is now India's highest-ranked T20I batter, while Yashasvi Jaiswal remains in ninth place with 685 points. Another Indian batter, Abhishek Sharma, made a major jump, climbing 59 spots to reach 40th in the rankings. If Varma surpasses Head, he will become the youngest player ever to top the T20I batting rankings. Currently, Babar Azam holds the record, having reached No. 1 at 23 years and 105 days.

England's Liam Livingstone moved up five spots to 32nd, while Ben Duckett climbed 28 places to 68th in the latest rankings.

In the ICC Men's T20I All-rounder Rankings, there were no changes. India's Hardik Pandya remains at the top with 255 rating points.