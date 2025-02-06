Varun Chakravarthy Nominated for ICC Men’s Player of the Month Award for January

India's Varun Chakravarthy has been nominated for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for January following a string of exceptional performances in the T20I series against England.

Chakravarthy played a pivotal role in India's success, taking 12 wickets in four matches. His remarkable performances included a match-winning five-wicket haul of 5 for 24 in Rajkot. This effort helped him rise to second position in the ICC Men’s T20I Bowler rankings.

Alongside Chakravarthy, Pakistan’s Noman Ali and West Indies' Jomel Warrican have also been shortlisted for the award. Ali is looking to win his second ICC Player of the Month award after his historic hat-trick and impressive wicket-taking feats in the World Test Championship series against the West Indies. Warrican, who topped the bowling charts during the same series, helped the West Indies secure their first Test win in Pakistan in 34 years.