Varun's fifer helps India restrict England to 171/9 in 3rd T20I, Duckett scores fifty

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], January 28 : A five-wicket haul by spinner Varun Chakravarthy helped India overcome a fiery knock from Ben Duckett, restricting England to 171/9 in their 20 overs during the third T20I at Rajkot on Tuesday.

India needs to chase 170 runs to win the series 3-0.

After India won the toss and opted to field first, England was once again off to a poor start as Phil Salt played a poor shot on a slow delivery by Hardik Pandya. Brook was gone for five runs in seven balls with a fine catch by Abhishek Sharma at covers. England was 7/1 in 1.3 overs.

Ben Duckett was joined by skipper Jos Buttler, who initially looked sloppy against pace. On the other hand, Duckett was toying with fast bowlers, smashing Pandya for three successive fours and hitting spinner Washington Sundar for two fours and a six in the next over.

England hit the 50-run mark in 5.1 overs.

At the end of six overs, England was 52/1 with Duckett (39*) and Buttler (8*) unbeaten. In the seventh over, Buttler let his arms loose against Ravi Bishnoi, hitting a four and six.

The partnership between Duckett and Buttler was undone by Varun Chakravarthy's golden arm as a stumping by Sanju Samson removed the English skipper for 24 in 22 balls, with a four and six. England was 83/2 in nine overs.

India ended the first half of the innings with another wicket in their hands, with a fine catch by Abhishek Sharma at long-on giving Axar Patel the scalp of Duckett for 51 in 28 balls, with seven fours and two sixes. England was 87/3 in 10 overs.

Liam Livingstone and Harry Brook got their team to the 100-run mark in 11.4 overs.

After reaching this milestone, it was downhill for England as they lost three quick wickets, with Ravi Bishnoi cleaning up Harry Brook for just eight runs in 10 balls. England was 108/4 in 12.4 overs.

Varun removed Jamie Smith (6) and Jamie Overton on successive deliveries in the 14th over, reducing England to 115/6.

The spinner continued his golden run, bringing his second five-wicket haul in T20Is, removing Brydon Carse (3) and Jofra Archer (0) in the 16th over. England was 127/8 in 16 overs.

Livingstone released some pressure in the next over, hitting Bishnoi for three sixes. However, his fiery knock was ended by Hardik Pandya in the next over, with Dhruv Jurel taking a catch at long-on. The batter made 43 in 28 balls, with a four and five sixes. England was 147/9 in 17.1 overs.

Mark Wood and Adil Rashid took England to a solid total of 171/9 in their 20 overs, unbeaten on 10 runs each.

Chakravarthy (5/24) was the top wicket-taker for India. Hardik took two wickets for 33 runs in four overs. Bishnoi and Axar got one wicket.

