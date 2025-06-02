Venkatesh Prasad, Gibbs, Dilshan headline LEGEN-Z T10 launch in Delhi

New Delhi [India], June 2 : India's biggest tennis ball cricket league, The LEGEN-Z T10, was launched with a grand ceremony on Monday in Delhi, setting the stage for an electrifying inaugural season this June.

The star-studded launch was graced by key figures from the cricketing world including Venkatesh Prasad, president of The LEGEN-Z T10; former cricketers Herschelle Gibbs, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Parvinder Awana, Christofer Bobby Mpofu, Ravi Verma, CCO of the League, Surinder Agarwal, COO of the League, Meenakshi Aggarwal, Co-founder; and Chiranjeev Dubey, Founder and CEO of the League.

The league's vision is simple yet powerful: to bring the country's street cricketers into the limelight. Built on the slogan 'Gali Se TV Tak,' The Legenz T10 offers a direct path from raw passion to real recognition.

Speaking about LEGEN-Z T10, President of League, Venkatesh Prasad said, "We've all seen amazing talent in our local parks and gullies - young boys and men with unmatched skill and fierce hunger to perform. The LEGEN-Z T10 is for them. We are building a platform that will transform tennis ball cricket forever."

Speaking about the League, Meenakshi Aggarwal said, "This league represents a huge opportunity for young and passionate cricketers across India. We are thrilled to bring this dream to life."

Chiranjeev Dubey (Founder, CEO of League) said, "The LEGEN-Z T10 aims to transform local cricketing talent into national stars. Our goal is to give players from every street, gully, and town the chance to perform under stadium lights, in front of roaring crowds, and on national television. This is about real opportunities for real talent."

Former South Africa batter Herschelle Gibbs, whose son has also registered for The LEGEN-Z T10, said, "Playing tennis ball cricket at a young age teaches adaptability and sharpens reflexes. This is an exciting concept, and I'm looking forward to seeing how it grows."

Aspiring players can register by submitting a video of themselves either facing six balls or bowling six balls, accompanied by an entry fee. As a token of appreciation, every registrant will receive a custom The Legenz T10 cricket bat.

From these entries, the top 5,000 players will be shortlisted and awarded a Silver Ticket, giving them the opportunity to attend physical trials in five major cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Indore. Additionally, these players will gain exclusive access to a one-year online cricket training module.

The best 150 players from the trials will progress to the next stage, earning the prestigious Golden Ticket. Of these, 72 players will advance to the final selection round with a Diamond Ticket through acution and will play in The Legenz T10 League.

The remaining 78 players will retain their Golden Ticket and secure a guaranteed spot in the next season of the league.

