"Very disappointed": says Jos Buttler on England's 100-run loss against India in WC

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 29 : After England conceded a 100-run defeat against India in the 29th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, English skipper Jos Buttler said that he was very disappointed after the loss.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Jos Buttler said that it's about committing and executing one's skills.

England's skipper said that they are just falling short whichever way they are doing it at the tournament.

Buttler said that it was an excellent start in the powerplay and the players found some movement but there was a bit of indifferent bounce as well.

He further stated that it felt like today was the day where it was all turning around but the way they batted couldn't back that up.

"Very disappointed. At the halfway stage, chasing 230 and seeing how wet it got, we fancied ourselves, same old story. I wasn't sure if Dew would come or not. Just the gut feeling said that we wanted to chase. That's as good as we've been with the ball throughout the tournament. We created good pressure, we bowled well, took wickets. If you said we are chasing 230, we would have been happy with that. Personally, I wanted to try and soak some pressure up, come through that phase and then build a partnership and sort of kill the momentum that India had. It's about committing and executing your skills. Chasing 230, there wasn't scoreboard pressure. It's about trying to come through that phase. We are just falling short whichever way we are doing it at the minute. Our answers on a postcard, I think. Some top players and we are a long way short of our best. Excellent start in the powerplay, the guys found some movement, there was a bit of indifferent bounce as well, and the ground fielding was good. It felt like today was the day where it was all turning around, but the way we batted, didn't back that up. (On Champions Trophy 2025 qualification) We are aware of that, we've still got lots to play for," Buttler said.

In the match, England opted to bowl first after winning the toss.

India put 229/9 in their 50 overs. Stars like Virat Kohli (0), Shubman Gill (9) and Shreyas Iyer (4) failed to score. But useful knocks from skipper Rohit Sharma (87 in 101 balls with 10 fours and three sixes), KL Rahul (39 in 58 balls, with three fours) and Suryakumar Yadav (49 in 47 balls, with four boundaries and a six) helped India go beyond the 200-run mark.

David Willey (3/45) was the pick of the bowlers for England. Rashid and Chris Woakes (2/33) took two wickets. Mark Wood got one wicket.

In the run chase of 230, England was never really a threat except for Liam Livingstone (27), the only batter to cross 20 runs. Mohammed Shami (4/22) and Jasprit Bumrah (3/32) demolished the English batting line-up. Kuldeep Yadav (2/24) and Ravindra Jadeja (one wicket) also bowled really well.

Rohit Sharma won the 'Player of the Match' for his gusty knock.

With this, India is at the top with six wins in six matches and has 12 points. England is at the bottom with one win and five losses in six matches.

