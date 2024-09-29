"Very tough, on the wrong side of a tough one:" Tim Southee after losing against Sri Lanka

Galle [Sri Lanka], September 29 : New Zealand captain Tim Southee expressed his disappointment after their loss by an innings and 154 runs against Sri Lanka in the second Test at Galle, acknowledging the difficulties his team faced on the subcontinent.

"Very tough, on the wrong side of a tough one," Southee remarked after the match in the post-match presentation, highlighting the struggles his players encountered throughout the match.

He emphasized the unique challenges of playing in such conditions, noting that "this is a tough place to come."

Southee pointed out that while his team could have performed better in this particular match, they had opportunities in the first game as well.

"I think in this match it was a lot harder, but in the first game we could have pushed on a bit harder," he stated.

Looking ahead, Southee emphasized the importance of regrouping as a team.

"Need to go home, regroup and go again," he said, signalling a commitment to bounce back from this setback.

He also drew a parallel between the playing conditions in India and Sri Lanka, stating, "India is very similar to this part of the world."

New Zealand will be playing their first Test match in India on October 16.

Coming to the match, Sri Lanka opted to bat first. Centuries came from Dinesh Chandimal (116 in 208 balls, with 15 fours), Kamindu Mendis (182 in 250 balls, with 16 fours and four sixes) and Kusal Mendis (106 in 49 balls, with six fours and three sixes). It pushed SL to 602/5 declared in the first innings, batting for almost two days.

Glenn Phillips (3/141) was the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand.

If Sri Lanka had pulled off a batting marathon, New Zealand batters struggled on a spin-friendly surface. Catches to skipper Dhananjaya de Silva came in plenty as deliveries edged the bat of Kiwi players consistently and beat them consistently. Mitchell Santner (29 in 51 balls, with four boundaries and a six) was the top-scorer as New Zealand was bundled out for just 88 runs in 39.5 overs. Only two players could cross the 10-run mark.

Spinner Prabath Jayasuriya continued his love affair with Galle, taking 6/42 and his eighth five-wicket haul at the venue. Nishan Peiris, another spinner in the squad, picked up 3/33 in his debut Test.

Sri Lanka led by 514 runs, the fifth-highest ever first-inning lead in Test cricket history.

In their second innings, the Kiwis fared slightly better. Devon Conway (61 in 62 balls, with 10 fours and a six) made a return-to-form fifty, and Kane Williamson (46 in 58 balls, with four boundaries), Tom Blundell (47*), were among the runs, finishing day three at 199/5, trailed by 315 runs.

On the fourth day, half-centuries did come from Blundell (60 in 64 balls, with six fours and two sixes), Glenn Phillips (78 in 99 balls, with six fours and three sixes) and Mitchell Santner (67 in 115 balls, with six fours and three sixes). Phillips-Santner and Santner-Ajaz Patel (22) did put half-century stands but it just delayed the inevitable, a defeat. SL bundled out the Kiwis for 360 and won the match by an innings and 154 runs.

In the second innings, Peiris took a six-wicket haul, getting his six scalps for 170 runs in 33.4 overs. Prabath got three wickets. Skipper Dhananjaya also chipped in with a wicket.

Kamindu was given the 'Player of the Match' for his performance. Prabath took home the 'Player of the Series' honour for taking 18 wickets in the series.

