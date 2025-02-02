"Very well-deserved title": Suryakumar Yadav lavishes praise on Team India for winning Women's U19 WC

By Vipul Kashyap

New Delhi [India], February 2 : Top batter Suryakumar Yadav on Sunday congratulated Team India for their triumph at the Women's U19 World Cup 2025 and said that it was a "dominant" performance from the girls.

In the battle of unbeaten sides, India successfully defended the Under-19 T20 World Cup title with a 9-wicket win against South Africa on Sunday at Bayuemas Oval.

After India prevailed in a low-scoring affair, the South African team formed a hurdle with tears streaming down the faces of the players. On the other hand, India's total supremacy was celebrated with beaming smiles.

Speaking to ANI, Suryakumar praised the Indian team's performance, highlighting the collective effort led by Niki Prasad. The 34-year-old further added that the title was thoroughly deserved by the team, who showed excellent skills throughout the competition.

Suryakumar Yadav concluded by praising ICC Chairman Jay Shah for organising the Women's U19 World Cup 2025 smoothly.

"Dominant tournament for our U-19 girls. Very well-deserved title, and a complete team effort. Congratulations to ICC Chairman Jay Shah for organising such a smooth tournament," Suryakumar Yadav told ANI.

The defending champions produced an all-rounded display to lift the coveted title for the second successive time. Indian bowlers laid a strong foundation in the first innings by restricting South Africa to a paltry total of 82.

In reply, India's top-order adopted a belligerent approach despite amassing 18 without losing any wickets in the first two overs. Even after losing G Kamalin in the penultimate over of the powerplay, India kept the tempo high.

Gongadi Trisha (44*) and Sanika Chalke (26*) scored runs at a healthy rate, stayed unbeaten and completed the chase with more than eight overs to spare.

Trisha was awarded both Player of the Match and Player of the Series for her stunning performance throughout the tournament. She finished the campaign with 309 runs and seven scalps to her name.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor