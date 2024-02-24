Victory Turned into Nightmare as Karnataka Cricketer K Hoysala Dies of Heart Attack In Between Celebration

Incidents of heart attacks at a young age are becoming more common, especially among athletes who are known for being particular about their health. A tragic event recently occurred in Bangalore, where a 34-year-old cricketer passed away due to a heart attack. The sudden demise of this player during the Tamil Nadu versus Karnataka match has left everyone in shock.

The unfortunate incident unfolded as Karnataka's talented player K Hoysala was celebrating the victory with his teammates. Little did anyone know that this moment of joy would mark the end of his life. He suddenly experienced intense chest pain and was swiftly rushed to Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru by ambulance. Despite efforts to save him, he succumbed to a heart attack before reaching the hospital. The heartbreaking news came to light on Thursday, February 22, with further details emerging on the evening of February 23.

Hoysala, a middle-order batsman and bowler, had represented Karnataka in the Under-25 category and also participated in the Karnataka Premier League. Dr. Manoj Kumar, the Dean of Bowring Hospital and Atal Bihari Medical College, confirmed that the cricketer was brought in already deceased, and the postmortem report is pending. Dr. Kumar stated that Hoysala had suffered a fatal heart attack, and the postmortem has been conducted while awaiting the official report.

Following this tragic incident, Guddu Rao, the Health and Welfare Minister of Karnataka, expressed his condolences on social media. He lamented the sudden loss of the promising cricketer during the Aegis South Zone tournament, emphasizing the importance of health awareness and the necessity of monitoring heart health to prevent such untimely deaths among the youth.

