Vidarbha Pro T20 League: Jitesh Sharma smashes last ball six to propel NECO Master Blaster into finals

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 : In one of the most thrilling finishes of the Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025, NECO Master Blaster chased down a daunting target of 205 to defeat Bharat Rangers by 6 wickets and secure their place in the final.

The star of the show was skipper Jitesh Sharma (46 off 22 balls), who kept his nerves and smashed a last-ball six to finish the chase at 206/4 on Friday. With this win the semi-final, NECO Master Blaster looking forward to claim the coveted Vidarbha Pro T20 League trophy on Sunday, as per a press release from NECO Master Blaster.

NECO Master Blaster reply got off to a positive start with wicketkeeper Vedant Dighade setting the tone, scoring a quick 35 off 21 balls. He was well-supported by Adhyayan Daga, who played a fluent knock of 66 off 38 balls, striking 5 fours and 4 sixes. Aryan Meshram added further stability with a composed 49 off 35.

With the match heading into the final over and 11 needed off the last 6 balls, it came down to the wire. Captain Jitesh Sharma displayed nerves of steel, hammering an unbeaten 46 off just 22 deliveries, including 6 towering sixes.

With 5 required off the final ball, Jitesh launched a sensational six, sending the NECO Master Blaster dugout into wild celebrations.

Earlier in the day, batting first Bharat Rangers produced a scintillating batting display to post a commanding total of 204/3 in the first innings of the semi-final against NECO Master Blaster

Skipper Atharva Taide led from the front with a masterful unbeaten 94 off 53 deliveries, laced with 7 fours and 6 sixes, anchoring the innings brilliantly. He found an explosive partner in Varun Bisht, who played a game-changing cameo, smashing 50* off just 15 balls, including 5 towering sixes.

Though Bharat Rangers lost Updesh Rajput (14), Danish Malewar (2), and Neel Athaley (39) at regular intervals, they maintained a brisk scoring rate throughout. NECO's bowlers, including Ananmay Jayaswal and R Sanjay, picked up wickets but struggled to contain the onslaught.

NECO Master Blaster won the match after Jitesh Sharma smashed a last-ball six. The final will be played on Sunday at 7:45 pm.

NECO Master Blaster Squad:

Jitesh Sharma (Captain, Wicketkeeper), R Sanjay (Vice Captain), Aryan Meshram, Adyan Daga, Adyan Routham, Akash Kombe, Vedant Dighade (Wicketkeeper), Gaurav Dhobley, Ankush Tammiwar, Aditya Khilote, Arya Durugkar, Pratham Maheshwari, Prafulla Hinge, Ananmay Jayaswal Sarthak Dhabadgaokar, Sanmesh Deshmukh.

