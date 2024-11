India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant and Australia offspinner Nathan Lyon were involved in a funny exchange during the first session of Day 1 in the ongoing Test at the Perth Stadium. The two players, known for their on-field rivalry, engaged in some hilarious banter that was captured on the stump mic. Lyon walked up to Pant and asked, “Where are we going in the auction?” to which Pant, sharing a laugh, responded, “No idea.”